Pro Kabaddi League Season 9: Jaipur Pink Panthers edge Puneri Paltan in a humdinger to emerge Champions

Mumbai, Dec 17: The Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan played out a high-octane Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 Final, but the Panthers ensured that they stayed in the lead for the most part of the match and eventually won the match 33-29 to emerge as champions at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday (December 17).

Top players for Pink Panthers in Final

V Ajith, Sunil Kumar and Arjun Deshwal emerged as the best players for Jaipur with 6 points each on the night. Pankaj Mohite pulled off a brilliant raid in the opening minutes of the match as the Puneri Paltan inched ahead at 3-1.

However, the Jaipur side fought back and levelled the scores at 3-3. But Gaurav Khatri tackled Arjun Deshwal and helped the Pune side regain the lead at 5-4 in the 9th minute.

Thereafter, V Ajith stepped up his game as Jaipur levelled the scores at 6-6. Thereafter, both sides played out a neck-and-neck contest until Mohammad Nabibakhsh picked up a raid and a tackle point in quick succession and helped Pune take the lead at 10-8 in the 16th minute.

Neck-and-neck fight at half-time

However, Ajith caught out Sanket Sawant and Gaurav Khatri to help Jaipur put their noses in front at 12-10 in the 19th minute. The Panthers managed to hold the lead at 14-12 at the stroke of half-time.

The Panthers tackled Aditya Shinde and inflicted an All Out in the 22nd minute to take a substantial lead at 18-13. However, Akash Shinde pulled off a multi-point raid and Pune tackled Ajith soon after to get within touching distance of Jaipur's score at 17-18.

But Ankush tackled Akash Shinde and helped the Panthers extend their lead further. However, Aditya Shinde caught out Ankush and Sahul Kumar to keep Pune in the game at 20-23.

But Jaipur's Captain Sunil Kumar pulled off a couple of brilliant tackle points as the Panthers continued to stay in the lead at 27-22 in the 34th minute. However, the Pune side didn't give up and tackled Deshwal in the 38th minute and stayed in the contest at 25-29.

Thereafter, Badal Singh tackled V Ajith and Aditya Shinde effected a raid, but Puneri still couldn't find a way to level the scores as Jaipur led at 31-29 in the dying minutes of the game. The Panthers played their cards perfectly in the final seconds of the match and clinched their second Pro Kabaddi League title.

Award Winners of PKL Final

vivo Perfect Player of the Final - Sunil Kumar - Pink Panthers - Rs 50000

Dream11 Game Changer of the Final - V Ajit Kumar - Pink Panthers - Rs 50000

Moment of the Final - Ankush Rathee - Pink Panthers - Rs 50000

Move of the Final - V Ajit Kumar - Pink Panthers - Rs 50000

vivo Perfect Moment of the Final - Sunil Kumar - Pink Panthers - Rs 50000