Pro Kabaddi League stars Nitin Tomar and Abhishek Singh guide UP to National Games Final

Ahmedabad, Sep 30: Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) stars Nitin Tomar and Abhishek Singh made a substantial performance to help Uttar Pradesh book a place in the final of the men's kabaddi competition at the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad on Friday (September 30). Uttar Pradesh completely dominated the second half and registered a 43-27 victory in the last four.

The two teams fought toe-to-toe in the opening five minutes of the match as Services led by just one point at 3-2. In the 7th minute, PKL superstar Naveen Kumar pulled off a brilliant raid to help Services extend their lead at 4-2. However, the Uttar Pradesh defence unit stood tall and helped their team level the score at 5-5 in the 11th minute.

But, the fourth highest raid points scorer in the last season of PKL, Naveen Kumar got on a roll and carried out several fantastic raids to help his team take a comfortable four-point lead. Moments later, the Services inflicted an All Out and stamped their authority on the match at 13-7.

PKL star Rahul Chaudhari tried to lead the fightback for Uttar Pradesh, but Services kept inching forward. However, Uttar Pradesh carried an All Out just before the end of the first half to take the lead at 19-18.

Uttar Pradesh rode on the momentum and took a massive lead at 29-20 at the 28th minute. PKL players Arjun Deshwal & Manjeet put up a spirited performance and kept the Services team in the game, but UP managed to stay comfortably ahead in the game at 31-25. Experienced PKL player Nitin Tomar also stepped up for his team as UP continued to dominate the game and eventually walked off the mat as winners.