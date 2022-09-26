Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2022: Squad, Players List and Schedule for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9

Boosted by the arrival of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Tamil Thalaivas will aim to land their first Pro Kabaddi title during the upcoming PKL season 9, which is set to get underway on October 7.

Thalaivas broke the bank in August to land star raider Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, splashing a whopping Rs 2.26 Crore for the former Bengaluru Bulls captain.

The Thalaivas, however, released a lot of players from their squad from last season, including experienced defender Surjeet Singh and all-rounder Manjeet along with Bhavani Rajput, the duo who played a vital role in raiding.

But with the arrival of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and the retention Ajinkya Pawar, they may have their raid department sorted. In defence, they will pin their hopes on Sagar and Sahil, the two corners.

Thalaivas, who made their PKL debut in 2017, the fifth season, have never made it to the playoffs or knockout stages so far, finishing last or second last in all their appearances.

Now, with the renewed energy, coach Uday Kumar will hope turn the side's fortunes when they begin their PKL 9 campaign against Gujarat Giants on October 8.

Here is a look at the Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2022 Squad, Players List, Best Starting Seven and Schedule:

Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2022 Squad and Players List

Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Jatin, Himanshu, Himanshu, Narender

Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M. Abishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil, Arpit Saroha

All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu

Coach: J Uday Kumar

Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2022 Best Possible Seven

Sagar (Right Corner), Ajinkya Pawar (Right In), M Abhishek (Right Cover), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Center), Mohit (Left Cover), Himanshu (Left In), Sahil (Left Corner)

Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2022 Schedule