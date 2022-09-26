Telugu Titans PKL 2022: Squad, Players List and Schedule for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9

Telugu Titans will enter the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 9 with a revamped squad as they look to win their first title since making their debut in the inaugural season in 2014.

After a disastrous season in 2021-22 when they won only one match out of their possible 22 matches, Telugu Titans decided to only retain Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal and a few other New Young Player (NYP).

The Titans released the likes of Siddarth Desai and Rohit Kumar, but used the FBM card to buy back the former from the auction. They also released defenders in Sandeep Kandola and Surender Singh. However, they made some good buys at the auction.

The Titans for starters changed their coach and added the likes of Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Surjeet Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Bhardwaj and Parvesh Bhainswal among others during the auction.

Now, under the guidance of coach Venkatesh Goud Survi, Titans will hope to at least repeat their season two and four performance of a top four spot when they begin their PKL 9 campaign against southern rivals Bengaluru Bulls on October 7.

Here is a look at the Telugu Titans PKL 2022 Squad, Players List, Best Starting Seven and Schedule:

Telugu Titans PKL 2022 Squad and Players List

Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay, Aman Kadian

Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Nitin, Mohit, Mohit Pahal, Muhammed Shihas S

All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder

Coach: Venkatesh Goud Survi

Telugu Titans PKL 2022 Best Possible Seven

Ravinder Pahal (Right Corner), Monu Goyat (Right In), Surjeet Singh (Right Cover), Rajnish (Center), Parvesh Bhainswal (Left Cover), Abhishek Singh (Left In), Vishal Bhardwaj (Left Corner)

Telugu Titans PKL 2022 Schedule