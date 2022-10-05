UP Yoddhas PKL 2022: Squad, Players List and Schedule for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9

Always in the playoffs since their debut in 2017, UP Yoddhas will look to go all the way and win their first-ever title when they enter the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 9.

UP Yoddhas, who made their PKL debut in season 5, have entered the playoffs in all their four seasons, but never crossed the semifinals, which is their best-ever finish so far.

Losing semifinalists in season 8, the Yoddhas retained the core of their squad and also bought back the Record-Breaker Pardeep Narwal in the auction. Pardeep, who showed glimpses of his best last season, was bought back after the Yoddhas matched the winning bid of Rs 91 Lakhs.

Pardeep will get good support from the consistent Surender Gill and the incoming seasoned raider Nitin Tomar. The likes of Rathan K, James Namaba Kamweti, Gulveer Singh, Anil Kumar, Durgesh Kumar, Aman, Rohit Tomar and Mahipal will also add depth to the raiding unit.

The Yoddhas defence will consist skipper Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar and Ashu Singh, who were all retained before the auction. They also bought the experienced Iranian Abozar Mighani to add more depth to the strong defence.

Babu Murugasan and Jaideep complete the defensive unit, while the Yoddhas also have Gurdeep, Nehal Desai and Nitin Panwar in their squad as all-rounders.

UP Yoddhas, who finished third with 68 points following 10 wins, 3 draws and 9 defeats last season, will start their season 9 campaign against inaugural PKL champions Jaipur Pink Panthers on October 7.

Here is a look at the UP Yoddhas PKL 2022 Squad, Players List, Best Starting Seven and Schedule:

UP Yoddhas PKL 2022 Squad and Players List

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, Rathan K, James Namaba Kamweti, Gulveer Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Durgesh Kumar, Aman, Rohit Tomar, Mahipal

Defenders: Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar

All-Rounders: Gurdeep, Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar

Coach: Jasveer Singh

UP Yoddhas PKL 2022 Best Possible Seven

Nitesh Kumar (Right Corner), Nitin Tomar (Right In), Ashu Singh (Right Cover), Pardeep Narwal (Center), Shubham Kumar (Left Cover), Surender Gill (Left In), Sumit (Left Corner)

UP Yoddhas PKL 2022 Schedule