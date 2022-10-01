Will look to produce good performances in Pro Kabaddi League: Aslam Inamdar

Ahmedabad, Oct. 1: Rising vivo Pro Kabaddi League star Aslam Inamdar, who will be playing for Puneri Paltan in the upcoming edition, opened up about his team's preparations ahead of PKL season 9.

"We have been preparing well for the next season of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League. We have focused on strength and conditioning training as well. We'll look to produce good performances in the upcoming season," said Inamdar.

The raider, who made a huge contribution to Maharashtra's 39-35 victory over Haryana in the Semi-Final of the 36th National Games Gujarat 2022 on Friday, spoke about the aspects that worked for his team. "We coordinated very well on the mat. Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde and the entire team put up a good performance. We corrected our mistakes from our last game and made our way into the Final," stated the raider.

Speaking about the summit clash, Inamdar said, "We'll treat the Final like any other game. We'll look to utilize our technique well during the match. We are here today only because of the fans and the Maharashtra team has received a lot of support from them."

