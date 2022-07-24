Young players motivate me to get better: PKL veteran Sukesh Hegde

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), July 24: Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) veteran Sukesh Hegde has been one of the top performers for Karnataka in the ongoing 69th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022 - men's in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana.

When asked about what keeps him going in the kabaddi circuit, Hegde said, "I have been playing in the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League since 2014. It's been really good to play in the competition. However, there are a lot of young players that have emerged now and they keep motivating me to get better as a player."

Speaking about the Pro Kabaddi League, Hegde said, "The kabaddi players around the country have got a stage to showcase their talent. I will certainly give my best performance for whichever team picks me in the Auction."

On the sidelines of the 69th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022, Services Sports Control Board's Arjun Deshwal also shared his thoughts about his VIVO Pro Kabaddi season in 2021-22. The raider had a breakout season with 268 points in the competition.

"I gained a lot of self confidence in the last season. I worked very hard and put up a good performance in the season. I will give my 100 percent in the next season as well," said Deshwal.

The raider added that constant practice has helped him improve his game, "After VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, I played in the Inter-Services competition and after that I went for the Services camp. With constant training, I have been able to improve my game."

Season 9 of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League player auctions will be held on August 5-6, 2022 in Mumbai.

Source: Media Release