Asian Elite Boxing Championships: Indias winning run continues as Hussamuddin and Lakshya advance into QF

Amman (Jordan), Nov 2: Mohammad Hussamuddin showed his experience and temperament to notch up a close win and move into the quarter-finals on the second day of the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday (November 2).

2022 CWG bronze medallist Hussamuddin (57kg) was facing Kyrgyzstan's Seiitbek Uulu Munarbek in the pre-quarterfinal. The Indian boxer started on a bright note and showed his technical superiority and clean boxing in the first round but his opponent came back strongly in the second round to mount a comeback.

Both the boxers had everything to play for in the last round and they started attacking from the beginning but Hussamuddin kept his cool and landed more accurate punches and dodged his opponent consistently to ensure a 3-2 split verdict in his favour.