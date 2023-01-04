Shiva Thapa and Manish Kaushik win respective matches, to face each other in the semis of Boxing Championship

The record six-time Asian medalist Shiva Thapa and 2019 World Championships bronze medalist Manish Kaushik produced outstanding performances on the fifth day to win the quarter-finals of the Men's National Boxing Championships.

They will face each other in the semi-finals of the tournament in Hisar.

Thapa wins over Ashutosh Kumar:

Thapa (63.5kg) who is representing Assam hardly had to break a sweat in his quarters bout against Ashutosh Kumar of Punjab. The pugilist who also has the 2015 World Championships bronze to his name was at his attacking best and put up a sensational display of skill and strength to secure a 5:0 victory by unanimous decision against his opponent.

Kaushik sees off Rohit Singh:

Kaushik (63.5kg) on the other hand, is representing Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) and was facing Rohit Ningehougan Singh of Manipur in his bout. Similar to Thapa, the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medalist also portrayed his attacking dominance by blanking his opponent to win by unanimous decision.

Thapa and Kaushik will take to the ring against each other in a highly anticipated semi final encounter and give it their all to secure their berth in the final.

Varinder, Tokas wins their matches:

Meanwhile, Railway Sports Promotion Board's (RSPB) Varinder Singh (60kg) squared off against the 2018 Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki of Haryana in what was a high-profile clash. Showcasing brilliant technical ability, Varinder was able to outperform Solanki with ease and managed to secure a dominant 5:0 win. The 2021 Asian Championships bronze medalist will take on Sunil Chouhan of Uttar Pradesh in his semis bout.

Another RSPB pugilist, Rohit Tokas (67kg) produced a stellar display to triumph over Nishchaya of All India Police (AIP). Landing accurate punches and dodging attacks with his quick movement, the 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist made lightwork of his opponent to win 5:0. He will face Abhinash Jamwal of Himachal Pradesh in the semi-finals.

Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) of SSCB got the better of Manish Rathod of Uttar Pradesh with a 5:0 triumph and sealed his place in the final four. He will take on the 2019 Asian Championships silver medalist Ashish Kumar of Himachal Pradesh in his semis bout.

The 2022 Asian Championships bronze medalist duo of Govind Sahani (48kg) and Sumit (75kg) also cruised through to the semi-finals. While Govind defeated Vikash Singh of Uttar Pradesh with a 5-0 scoreline, Sumit secured a comfortable victory against Gourav Dabas of Delhi after the referee stopped the contest (RSC) in the first round.

A total of 386 boxers across 13 different weight categories are participating in the championships. All the semi-finals will be played on Thursday.