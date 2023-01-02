2022 Mens National Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa and Rohit Tokas move into quarters

The record six-time Asian medalist Shiva Thapa and 2022 and Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Rohit Tokas produced sensational performances on the third day and progressed to the quarter-finals of the 6th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships in Hisar on Monday.

Representing Assam, Thapa (63.5kg) was squaring off against Jaswinder Singh of Delhi in his round-of-16 bout.

Living up to his name, the 2015 World Championships bronze medalist utilized his experience and supreme technical ability to dominate the entire bout and blanked his opponent to secure the win by unanimous decision.

Shiva Thapa Next Opponent:

He will face the winner of the bout between Sanu T of Kerala and Ashutosh Kumar of Punjab in his quarter-final bout on Wednesday.

Rohit Tokas qualifies for Quarter Finals:

Tokas (67kg) who is representing Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) faced Jai Singh of Chhattisgarh and similar to Thapa, put up a stellar performance. Courtesy of his attacking brilliance, Tokas had the upper hand over his opponent and managed to keep him quiet throughout the bout.

He sealed a well-deserved 5:0 win and will take to the ring against the winner of the bout between All India Police's Nishchaya and Haryana's Aman Duhan in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.