22nd Usha National Athletics Championship for the Blind commences in New Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 14: The 22nd edition of Usha National Athletics Championship for the Blind, the largest sports event for the visually challenged in the country, commenced at Thyagraj Stadium, New Delhi on Thursday (December 15).

Organised by Indian Blind Sports Association (IBSA) bi-annually, the championships will be celebrating the true spirit of athletes in the country with over 336 prizes to be won across disciplines over the next three days.

Being held from Dec 14 to 16, the event was inaugurated by the chief guest, Ms Meenakshi Lekhi, Hon'ble Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India who also launched the coffee-table book, The Play of Dots -that highlights the accomplishments of unsung heroes whose struggles often go unnoticed.

What is the Venue of competition?

The tremendous energy at the Thyagraj Stadium was palpable as 550 participants from all over the country gathered to kick-start the event comprising sporting disciplines such as field sports, and relay race competitions.

While declaring the 22nd Usha National Athletics Championship for the Blind 2022 open, Chief Guest Ms Meenakshi Lekhi, Honourable Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India said, "I've been associated with the Blind Relief Association for the last 25 years so this is like a homecoming for me. I realised in college that people who, we feel, have an inability in one way have the capacity to excel in other ways. So, the focus needs to be on the ability and not the disabilities. You meet many people in your life who influence you and shape your character, and every experience in life is part of character building. While some of you may win medals, to me, each of you is a winner for the spirit with which you participate. I am sure many of you here will win laurels for India in the future."

Speaking at the event, Ms Komal Mehra, Head - Sports Initiatives and Associations, Usha International said, "Firstly, I would like to congratulate IBSA on the launch of 'The Play of Dots - it narrates the stories of the courage, determination, and perseverance that some of these players have shown on the field and even off the field and now these stories will inspire one and all. Now, more than ever, we need to celebrate inclusivity and diversity."

"We at Usha are inspired to witness and learn from yet another season of the Usha National Athletics Championship for the Blind. It is inspiring to see how sports can help transform lives and bring them together leaving the differences behind. Being a partner of this mega-event, we intend to enhance India's athletic ecosystem for the disabled and support access to it. This is also aligned to our vision of 'play' and nurturing communities with sports." She further added.

USHA supporter of inclusive sports

Usha has been an avid supporter and promoter of a wide array of inclusive sporting initiatives across the country, including its association with the Mumbai Indians team for IPL, Ultimate Flying Disc, Golf, cricket for the specially-abled, as well as football. The brand is also deeply invested in reacquainting the people of the region with long-forgotten indigenous Indian regional sports such as Kalari, Mallakhamb, Siat Khnam, Thang-Ta, and Saz-Loung, Pithu.

About the company:

Usha International Ltd (the Company), was formed in 1934 and started doing business under the brand name, USHA. Over the decades, this brand name has become a household name in India while the Company has diversified into the business of new-age home appliances, sewing machines, fans, power products, water coolers, water dispensers, modern farm equipment and auto components.

For more information, please visit www.usha.com

About IBSA:

Established in 1986 Indian Blind Sports Association is a national-level sports federation affiliated to the International Blind Sports Federation - the apex world sports body for the visually challenged and the Paralympics Committee of India. The Association has 247 Institutions/ organizations from 25 states as its members. As an affiliate of the world body, IBSA selects, trains and sends blind sportspersons from India to participate in international events including the World Championships and Games for the Blind.

