44th Chess Olympiad: Madagascar first team to arrive in Chennai as teams start to trickle in

Chennai, July 23: 'Namaste World" and 'Welcome to Chennai' reverberate on the internet as Mamallapuram, Chennai gears up to greet and host the participants of the 44th Chess Olympiad scheduled from July 28th to 10th August.

The biggest ever sporting extravaganza on Indian soil, with a record 187 countries in fray and close to 1800 players will be the cynosure of all eyes for the next fortnight.

Chennai sports a chequered look these days, the bridges painted in black and white squares, the metros displaying chess boards and the mascot 'Thambi' the huge cut-outs of 'Thambi' standing at strategic entrances to welcome one and all.

The venue is the Four Points by Sheraton and other Hotels in vicinity all booked by the All India Chess Federation (AICF) to accommodate the players and officials.

With just five days to go for the Olympiad, teams have started trickling in with Madagascar being the first team to arrive. The Team rated 104th with average rating of Elo 2143 has 22-year-old International Master (IM) Antenaina Fy Rakotomaharo rated Elo 2490 playing on top board.

CM Heritiana Andrianiaina (2095)on second board followed by Toavina Razanadrakotoarisoa (2039), Charly Mahanihaja Rajerison (1912)and Dylan Rakotomaharo on respective boards. The Team captain is Andrianantenain Ramalanjaona.

"We are fully geared up to receive the arriving teams" said Olympiad Director, Bharat Singh Chauhan.

The team was received by volunteers of the Olympiad and escorted to their Hotels in the buses specially designed for the Olympiad. Most of teams are expected to arrive on July 27th but those with not so frequent flight options may arrive early.