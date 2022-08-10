Adda52 announces ‘Freedom Fest - an online Poker tournament: Start Date, Timing, Prize Pool

New Delhi, Aug 10: Adda52-India's No.1 online poker destination announces an action-packed Poker tournament titled 'Freedom Fest' to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

Through the tournament, Adda52 wants to convey a message to its audience to attain financial freedom by investing low and getting high returns. The tournament aims at inviting more participation in the Freedom Celebration and providing players with the opportunity to win big prizes on Independence Day.

The tournament will be held on August 15 at 7:50 PM. The players can participate with the buy-in of Rs 750 and showcase their talent to win from the prize pool of Rs 7.5 Lakh GTD! Adda52 is also hosting the satellites to the tournament, which the players can join with just Rs 75.

Adda52 has been focused on providing financial freedom to poker players by investing in low amounts and winning big. There have been multiple players who have achieved it in the past, from Avinash Koneru winning Rs 30 Lakh+ with just Rs 1100 satellite ticket to the recent win by Siddhanth Kriplani of Rs 45 Lakh from a Rs 20,000 satellite at the Adda52 Colossus High Roller event.

Krishnendu Guha, Chief Revenue Officer, Adda52.com, added, "We, at Adda52, believe that our freedom celebration should be grand in order to provide financial freedom to the poker players and that's why we are elated to announce the action-packed 'Freedom Fest' to mark the occasion. This fest will be a great opportunity for poker enthusiasts across the country to come forward and showcase their skills and take home amazing rewards and cash prizes. We look forward to more and more participation at the fest."

Apart from the Freedom Fest, Adda52 is also hosting other tournaments like Big Game, Nano Poker Series, and ACL this month along with cash leaderboards running from Aug 4 to August 29, where the players can win from the massive prize pool of more than Rs 1 Crore.

About Adda52

Adda52.com is India's number 1 poker destination (based on the total poker games played) owned by Delta Tech Gaming Pvt Ltd. Founded in 2011, Adda52 believes in the highest values of trust and business conduct and has always strived to give the most secure and memorable playing experience while playing online poker. Adda52 has been certified from iTech labs for fair play and random number generator (RNG).

Source: Media Release