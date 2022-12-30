Adriano Moraes Honored To Headline ONE Championship US Debut

Singapore, December 30: Adriano Moraes will be a part of history on May 6, 2023 as one half of the main event at ONE's first event in the United States.

"Mikinho" will take on ONE Flyweight World Champion Demetrious Johnson at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, in an epic trilogy decider.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be Moraes' first time fighting in the US - the latest adventure in the well-travelled superstar's journey.

"I was very happy with this news that the ONE Championship will be holding its first event in the United States. And I'm also very happy because I'm going to fight for the first time in the United States," he said.

"I really like a quote by Demetrious Johnson where he said, 'The greatest fighters have always fought on both sides of the world.' I've fought in Brazil, I've fought in Asia, and now it's time to fight in the United States.

"ONE certainly deserves all the best, as they work hard for the growth of the sport. And I'm very excited and happy about it."

ONE has been steadily making moves into the US market in recent years, and it's now running monthly events that are broadcast in American primetime and aired on the prominent streaming platform Prime Video.

The US is one of the world's largest combat sports markets, and Moraes is excited for the new era in ONE.

"Undoubtedly, it is a very important moment for the company. The company has always dreamed of holding an event on the other side of the world and closing major partnerships. I believe this moment has arrived," he said.

"It's a dream that will come true, and it will give fighters many opportunities."

The Johnson-Moraes rivalry is tied at 1-1. Incredibly, both fights thus far have ended via show-stopping flying knees.

Moraes, who fell to a defeat and lost the flyweight crown in the second meeting between the pair at ONE Fight Night 1 earlier this year, is aware of the significance of their series and is desperate to come out on top in the heated rubber match.

"Making this trilogy means a lot to me. It's an honor for me to be able to make history in MMA facing an athlete like Demetrious Johnson - an athlete I never imagined I would face, and now I'm going to fight him for the third time," he said.

"It's very rewarding to have this opportunity, and I'm very happy to be doing this trilogy against one of the best fighters in the world."

