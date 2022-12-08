Anatoly Malykhin responds to Arjan Bhullar after demolishing Reinier De Ridder

Singapore, December 8: Newly crowned two-division ONE World Champion Anatoly Malykhin is a man in high demand, but it's ONE Heavyweight World Champion Arjan Bhullar that he is hoping to spend some time with.

"Sladkiy" added the ONE Light Heavyweight World Title to his interim heavyweight strap at ONE Fight Night 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin this past Saturday (December 3) by battering previously undefeated submission ace Reinier de Ridder en route to a devastating first-round knockout.

Malykhin had barely left the Circle at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, before Bhullar took to social media to denounce the undefeated Russian's claims of being a World Champion in two weight classes.

"He's not a 2 weight champ @onechampionship he's now the light heavyweight champ. It's easy to punch out a BJJ guy with 0 takedown ability. He did what he was supposed to do. Let me do what I'm supposed to," Bhullar posted.

Much of the press conference leading into ONE Fight Night 5 centered on Bhullar and his status, with De Ridder and Malykhin speculating that the heavyweight king was scared to face them.

But "Singh" recently confirmed he has been cleared to return from a shoulder injury and is ready to compete as soon as possible.

When shown Bhullar's post in the bowels of the arena after the fight, Malykhin's response was simple. "Whoooo. Chicken, chicken," he quipped, before gesturing that the Indian star was all talk.

Bhullar captured the ONE Heavyweight World Title with a second-round knockout win over heavyweight legend Brandon Vera at ONE: DANGAL in April 2021.

He has been inactive since that night due to a combination of injury and contract disputes, which has drawn the ire of the rest of the heavyweight division, including Malykhin.

It remains to be seen what the next move will be for "Sladkiy," given that he now reigns over two divisions. But a matchup with Bhullar is an intriguing one, and it would clear up the heavyweight World Title picture once and for all.

Source: Media Release