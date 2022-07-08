Anju Bobby George expects India Athletics contingent to win 7-13 medals at CWG 2022

New Delhi, July 8: Legendary India athlete Anju Bobby George reckons Indian athletes are going to produce their best ever show in the track and field events in the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022.

The legendary long jumper - who bagged a bronze medal in the 2003 World Championship - while speaking with MyKhel on the sidelines of the send-off ceremony of the Indian contingent to the Birmingham 2022 said she is expecting 7 to 13 medals in athletics. India has won just 28 medals in athletics in CWG history and George hopes the change will begin from this edition.

"We are expecting a better medal haul in the Commonwealth Games from athletics because our athletes have been putting up better performances in the international competitions and if they are able to replicate the same then we can win 8 to 13 medals in Birmingham this time around," said the lone World Athletics Championships medallist from India.

It has been 19 years since she created the women's national long jump record with 6.83m which she set in the 2004 Athens Olympics. No athlete from the country has ever equalled that leap. Karnataka's triple jumper Aishwarya B recently came close to that record when she touched 6.73m at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships last month. With the leap of 6.73m, Aishwarya has qualified for both events (triple and the long jump) at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Advertisement Advertisement

When asked about her long-standing record and Aishwarya's performance, George lamented that it is a sad thing that a record she created 19 years ago remains still intact. George said, "Aishwarya did well in the last competition where she touched 6.73m. I am really happy that the mark which I got 19 years is still there, but it is not a good sign. So, it's good to see that someone is coming near that mark."

With the Asian Games 2022 getting postponed for the next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in China. When asked about how challenging it is going to be for the athletes to stay focussed, she said, "See the Asian Games were postponed due to the pandemic and we don't know whether it will be held in China next year. But with Commonwealth Games followed by World Athletics Championships scheduled to be held this year means there are plenty of events happening. So the athletes are completely focussed on giving their best in the upcoming competitions."

Neeraj Chopra recently touched 89.93 in the recent competition in Europe and the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist javelin thrower is inching closer toward touching the 90m mark. When asked about her expectations from the star javelin thrower in the Commonwealth Games, she added, "See when the pressure goes up, I think, he can breach the 90-meter mark this year."

When asked about her reaction to legendary India sprinter PT Usha getting nominated to the Rajya Sabha, she said, "I am really happy and I congratulate her on Rajya Sabha nomination. As she is from Athletics it makes me feel happier."