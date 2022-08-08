Annu Rani: From Sugarcane Javelin And Donated Shoes to CWG 2022 Bronze Medal

Birmingham, August 8: Annu Rani, a resident of Bahadarpur village in Sardhana region, close to UP, Meerut, has bagged India's bronze medal in javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Annu covered a distance of 60M to win the bronze while Australia’s Kelsey-Lee Barber threw the spear 64M long to claim the gold.

The colour of the medal notwithstanding, Annu’s family and villagers are steeped in celebration. Since Neeraj Chopra was not participating in CWG 2022, the nation hoped for a medal from Annu and she delivered it too.

But Annu has seen her share of struggles before climbing the podium at Birmingham and her journey gives script for a Bollywood biopic flick too.

Annu used sugarcane stem from her father’s farm as javelin to train when she was a child and used to travel in cycle with her father or brother to the field to train.

Annu Rani is the youngest of three sisters and two brothers. His eldest brother Upendra Kumar was also a 5,000-metre runner and has also participated in university-level competitions.

Along with her elder brother, Annu also showed interest in the game and got up at 4 AM and went for a walk on the roads in her village.

