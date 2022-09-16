Joshuas trainer wanted two or three fights before Fury showdown

London, September 16: Anthony Joshua may have needed "two or three" more fights to prepare for Tyson Fury, but his trainer Robert Garcia acknowledged he could not turn down a "big fight".

Garcia joined Joshua's corner to work alongside co-trainer Angel Fernandez before the second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, who successfully defended his belts in a rematch in Saudi Arabia in August.

The split-decision victory for Usyk had led to expectations of a title unification bout with Fury – but it will be Joshua who faces his compatriot after seemingly accepting terms for a clash on December 3.

The WBC heavyweight title will be on the line after Fury refused to wait to meet Usyk next year, but Garcia would have preferred for the all-British fight to take place at a later date.

"Look, it's a huge fight, it's the biggest fight in the UK and it's a fight that actually needs to happen sooner rather than later," Garcia told iD Boxing.

"Would I prefer it to happen two, three fights from now? Yes, but it's a big fight and it's a big business.

"His management team is very smart when it comes to negotiations and the final decisions, so they'll make the right decision. Personally, I'm not a businessman, I'd rather him take two or three fights before anything huge.

"Anthony took the rematch with Usyk right away, when he could have easily taken two or three fights before that. He took it right away because he wants those challenges too.

"If this challenge is there and he wants to take it, he'll take it. He'll go out and train and we'll do our best job to go out there and win. The fight won't be easy but is it winnable? Yes, we could win that fight."

Fury is unbeaten in his 33 professional fights, winning 32, while Joshua has suffered three defeats in his last five bouts.

With a 'Battle of Britain' on the horizon, Garcia encouraged Joshua to take a trip to the United States for a training camp in a bid to boost his chances of dethroning Fury.

"I haven't talked to him [Joshua] about it [training in the USA], I talked to the management team," Garcia continued. "They all said they would like that, but at the end of the day, it's going to be his decision.

"I think he would do so much better, honestly, training around Jesse Rodriguez, Jose Ramirez and all the young talent that I have. It's not only that he's going to train with them, he's going to compete with them.

"They're going to train together, they're going to push each other and they all want to be better than the other. I think that would help a lot – I would love that."