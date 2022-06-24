Archery World Cup 2022: Date, Venue, India Medal Winners List and Medal Tally


Advertisement

The 16th edition of the Archery show-piece event - Archery World Cup 2022, which started as a five stage event earlier this year in April is set to conclude in October.

The Archery World Cup is held in five stages including the final stage with archers from across the globe competing for medals at the events. A total of 17 nations will be competing at the show-piece event.

The 2022 Archery World Cup Stage 1 was held in Antalya, Turkey back in April followed by the Stage 2 in Gwangju, South Korea a month later. The Archery World Cup Stage 3 is held in Paris, France in June.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Later, the action will shift to Medellin, Colombia for Stage 4 in July and conclude with the final stage in Tlaxcala, Mexico three months later in October.

Indian archers opened their account with two golds in Turkey and then 1 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals in Korea to take their tally to 7, which also places them second in the medal table below South Korea.

Here is a look at the Archery World Cup 2022 Events Schedule, Medal Tally and Indian Medallists so far:

Archery World Cup 2022 Schedule
StageDatesVenue
118-24 AprilAntalya, Turkey
216-22 MayGwangju, South Korea
320-26 JuneParis, France
418-24 JulyMedellin, Colombia
Final15-16 OctoberTlaxcala, Mexico
Archery World Cup 2022 Indian Medallists
Indian Medallist(s)MedalEventVenue
Tarundeep Rai & RidhiGoldMixed Team RecurveAntalya
Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini & Abhishek VermaGoldMen’s Team CompoundAntalya
Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini & Abhishek VermaGoldMen’s Team CompoundGwangju
Mohan Ramswaroop BhardwajSilverMen’s Individual CompoundGwangju
Komalika Bari, Ankita Bhakat & RidhiBronzeWomen’s Team RecurveGwangju
Priya Gurjar, Avneet Kaur & Muskan KirarBronzeWomen’s Team CompoundGwangju
Avneet Kaur & Abhishek VermaBronzeMixed Team CompoundGwangju
Archery World Cup 2022 Medal Tally
RankingCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1South Korea6219
2India3137
3Great Britain3104
4Germany2226
5Netherlands2136
6Chinese Taipei2024
7Spain1124
8Colombia1102
9France0325
10Estonia0224
11Italy0202
12United States0145
13Turkey0112
14Australia0101
Slovenia0101
16Croatia0011
Mexico0011

Advertisement

More ARCHERY WORLD CUP News arrow_forward

Read More About: archery world cup archery abhishek verma deepika kumari
Published On June 24, 2022

Read more...