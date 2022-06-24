Archery World Cup Stage 3 Finals: Date, Timing in IST, Telecast and Live Streaming in India

The Indian women's team will be face Chinese Taipei in the Recurve Team final of the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday (June 26).

The trio of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur beat Ukraine, Britain and Turkey en route the summit clash, which also assured them of a medal at the World Cup Stage 3.

Seeded 13th, India first beat fourth-seeded Ukraine 5-1 in the second round before easing past 12th seeds of Great Britain 6-0 in the quarterfinal and followed that with a 5-3 win over eighth-seeded Turkey in the semifinal.

Next up for the Indian women's team is the trio of Le Chien-ying, Peng Chia-mao and Kuo Tzu Ying, who got past Bangladesh, USA and Germany to reach the final.

Third seeded Chinese Taipei team started their campaign with a 6-2 win over 19th seeded Bangladesh before beating sixth-seeded USA 5-1 in the quarterfinal followed by a 6-2 win over second-seeded Germany in the semifinal.

Here is all you need to know about the Archery World Cup Stage 3 Final:

When is the Archery World Cup Stage 3 final taking place?

The final of the event is scheduled for two days on Saturday (June 25) and Sunday (June 26).

When is the Women's Team Recurve Final?

The women's team recurve final is scheduled to take place on Sunday (June 26).

What time will the Archery World Cup Stage 3 finals start?

The finals will start on both days from 10:02 AM Local Time (1:32 PM IST) and end with the ceremony of the last event of the day around 3:56 PM Local Time (7:30 PM IST).

What time will the Archery World Cup Stage 3 Women's Team Recurve finals start?

The women's team recurve final India vs Chinese Taipei is scheduled to start at 10:02 AM Local Time (1:32 PM IST) on Sunday (June 26).

Where and how to watch the Archery World Cup Stage 3 final?

The World Cup Stage 3 Final can be live streamed using the World Archery YouTube Channel for free and may also be streamed in India via Sony LIV (will be confirmed soon).