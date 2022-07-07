Arjan Bhullar teases showdown with Anatoly Malykhin - ‘Contracts are signed’

Bengaluru, July 7: ONE Heavyweight World Champion Arjan Bhullar of Indo-Canadian origin has hinted of a title showdown against the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion Anatoly Malykhin.

Following victory over Kirill Grishenko at ONE: Bad Blood this past February, interim champ Malykhin knows that facing only one man next makes the most sense - and that man is ONE Heavyweight World Champion Bhullar.

In a recent Instagram post, Bhullar confirmed that "Contracts are signed, and we've got ourselves a fight!!!" He added: "Dumb dumb just needed me to hold his hand and walk him through what to do."

Tensions between the two heavyweights have intensified ever since Malykhin earned his right for the ONE World Title unification bout. He has stated that "Singh" is not a real champion, and that he hides from strong opponents.

In a previous interview with ONEFC.com, Malykhin said: "I am a Russian Freestyle Wrestling Champion, so he won't be able to surprise me. His striking is very weak. It looks like he is trying to swat a mosquito. People will forget him after I am finished with him."

Advertisement Advertisement

Now that the battle will take place, Bhullar hinted that the fight would happen live on Amazon Prime for North American audiences. However, ONE Championship has yet to confirm any details surrounding the showdown.

Malykhin has been on a tear since he debuted in The Home of Martial Arts last year. He has three wins in as many bouts, all ending in knockouts. Aside from Grishenko, he has manifested victories over Amir Aliakbari and Alexandre Machado as well.

Bhullar, however, has yet to defend the ONE Heavyweight World Title he won against Brandon Vera at ONE: Dangal last year. But for now, "Singh" will channel his attention toward Malykhin, and he is confident that he'll get a resounding victory.

"On fight night, he will fight the fight I want him to. @anmalykhin, you are a 5-foot-9 mental midget, and I own you," Bhullar said.

In the meantime, ONE Championship returns to action with ONE 159 on July 22 headlined by two-division ONE World Champion Reinier de Ridder defending the ONE Middleweight World Championship against Vitaly Bigdash.

Also, ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet Todd takes on WBC Muay Thai World Champion Lara Fernandez for the ONE Interim Women's Atomweight Muay Thai World Title.

Source: Media Release