Bengaluru, July 4: Sweden's biggest athletics star lived up to expectations on home soil at the Bauhaus Galan last week as on a night of surprises in Stockholm's historic Olympic Stadium, the final Diamond League meeting, ahead of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, proved to be a not-entirely unexpected new height for Armand Duplantis.

The Swede sounded an early warning to his rivals by setting up an outdoor pole vault record of 6.16M at the Stockholm Diamond League meet, breaking his previous best of 6.15, but 4cms short of his world record, set indoors, of 6.20M.

The 22-year-old soared to an easy victory in the competition before having the bar set at 6.16, and he cruised over it at the second attempt to delight the home crowd.

The young Swede who has recalibrated the limits of the pole vault did not attempt to improve on the absolute 6.20M world record he set indoors at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 in March, but in clearing 6.16M at the second time of asking, he added 1cm to the highest ever outdoor vault in history.

Two years after scaling 6.15M in Rome, bettering Sergey Bubka's 6.14M from 1994, Duplantis would have lifted the roof in the 1912 Olympic arena. Such was the mighty roar from the crowd of fellow Stockholmers as he secured what was also a Diamond League and stadium record and an outdoor world lead.

Having been followed around the outdoor circuit by inclement weather, the Olympic and world indoor champion took full advantage of near-ideal conditions to raise his game a significant notch ahead of his quest for a first outdoor world title in Eugene.