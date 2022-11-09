Asian Elite Boxing Championships: Lovlina, Parveen Alfiya and Minakshi march into the final

Bengaluru, Nov. 9: The 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, 2022 World Championship bronze medalist Parveen along with competition debutants Alfiya Pathan and Minakshi all produced power-packed performances to secure their place in the finals of the 2022 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday (Nov. 9).

Lovlina (75kg) was up against Seong Suyeon of South Korea in her semi-final bout. Right from the beginning, Lovlina effectively utilized her clever techniques and strategies to capitalize on her opponent to clinch a 5:0 victory by unanimous decision.

Throughout the three rounds, the Assam-born boxer displayed her immense strength and superior technical qualities to overpower the South Korean and gave her no chance to make a comeback in the game.

Lovlina, who has two Asian Championships bronze medals to her name is now guaranteed a silver in this edition, confirming her best-ever performance in the competition.

Accompanying Lovlina, Alfiya Pathan (81+kg), Parveen (63kg) and Minakshi (52kg) were equally commanding in their respective semi-final wins as they dominated their bouts in the 5:0 wins by unanimous decision.

Similar to her dominance in the previous bout, Parveen bossed her semi-final matchup against Uranbileg Shinetsetseg of Mongolia and the 2019 South Asian Games champion confirmed her berth in the final with yet another mighty and confident showing.

Alfiya was facing the 2016 World Champion Lazzat Kungeibayeva whom she has now defeated twice this year. The 2021 Youth Boxing World Champion stunned the Kazakh on her own turf in the 2022 Elorda Cup final to secure gold in her senior international debut competition.

Minakshi, on the other hand, was up against the 2021 Asian Championships bronze medalist Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia and the Rohtak born boxer hardly had to break a sweat in her comfortable victory.

All four boxers will give it their all to bring gold to the country as Lovlina will take on the 2021 Asian Championships silver medalist Ruzmetova Sokhiba, Alfiya will go head to head with Islam Husaili of Jordan while Minakshi and Parveen will take to the ring against the Japanese duo of Kinoshita Rinka and Kito Mai respectively in the final.

In the other semi-finals, Ankushita Boro (66kg) and Preeti (57kg) exited the competition after losing to Khamidova Navbakhor of Uzbekistan by 1:4 and 2020 Olympics gold medalist Irie Sena of Japan by 0:5 respectively. Both boxers secured the bronze for their remarkable efforts throughout the tournament.