Athlete turned entrepreneur Diksha Chhillar is bringing new waves of change in sports industry

We are all aware of the famous saying - "If you want something to change, then it is you who will have to put in the effort to bring about the change." Aethleti Circle Founder and CEO, Diksha Chhillar is a prime example of how an individual can transform this statement into reality.

Aethleti Circle L.L.P is one of India's leading sports management companies. It offers exclusive personalised management of its clients who are primarily Indian athletes and belong to a variety of sporting backgrounds.

In this article, we will take a look at how Diksha and Aethleti are transforming the sports industry.

Diksha Chhillar is an athlete turned entrepreneur who knows the art of balancing multiple roles with utter efficiency. She is a national medalist in Karata and a national-level Archer. She has been an athlete for more than 15 years and that helps her to understand the exact needs and requirements to ensure that athletes flourish in their sporting career.

After a successful career in Karate and Archery which saw her earn a Black belt and numerous medals at the national level, Diksha has embarked on her entrepreneurial journey to help the sportspersons of India flourish in their careers.

Her journey as an entrepreneur started in 2020 when she founded Aethleti Circle with the primary vision to help athletes fulfil their maximum potential on the field while the company takes care of all the matters off the ground.

Diksha states: "In my entrepreneurship career, I have played a pivotal role in the overall career growth of a bulk of national and international athletes belonging to various different sporting backgrounds - kabaddi, volleyball, motor racing, golf, cricket, badminton and more."

While growing up as a budding athlete, Diksha always felt that finance is a problem in Indian sports. Now, as an entrepreneur, she aims to eradicate this issue from the sporting ecosystem.

"We want to make sure that finance is not a barrier for athletes during their career. Through Aethleti Circle, I want to ensure athletes that we will take care of all your off-the-field requirements and you can just concentrate on performing well," she claims.

Aethleti Circle - a comprehensive management structure - incorporates every aspect of the client's lifestyle. The company is committed to doing whatever it takes to help the athletes reach the highest level of personal and professional success through enhanced public branding and social influence.

The company has already made a mark in the sports industry and is associated with top Kabbadi stars like Rohit Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Arjun Deshwal, Pardeep Narwal, and Maninder Singh among other top athletes from various sports.

Source: Media Release