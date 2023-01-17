Aung La N Sang Chasing Title Shot After Stopping Gilberto Galvao At ONE Fight Night 6

Bangkok, January 17: Aung La N Sang made it two wins in a row at ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov this past weekend - and now he has his eye on another World Title run.

"The Burmese Python" blew the lid off the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, when he stopped Brazilian veteran Gilberto Galvao inside the first round.

The 37-year-old was dominant from the opening bell, and it didn't take him long to finish the submission ace with strikes on the ground.

On reflection, the Myanmar legend feels that he may have dished out too much punishment on his foe as he waited for the referee to intervene.

"I heard him verbally saying, like to, kind of, stop, you know, like that. So, I was looking up to the ref, and I was making sure he was okay. But it's a combat sport. This is what we do. It's our job. It's in our job title. We've got to keep going until the ref steps in - that was my only concern," Aung La N Sang said.

The former ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion now has his sights set on reclaiming gold, and he feels that he has done enough to earn a chance, but he also knows that the final call rests with the ONE brass.

Aung La N Sang sent the crowd - packed with many of his fellow countrymen - into rapturous applause with his win on the weekend, and he would love to do it again at ONE Fight Night 10, ONE's historic U.S. on-ground debut event.

"I mean, I've been the most dominant champion. So, I feel like two finishes, and two fights should be it, but it's up to Chatri. I have one run in me and I need to make the most of it. It's really up to Chatri and the ONE team. But I'm ready, man. I'm ready whenever you guys are," he said.

"I know there's a card in Denver that will be cool. And my friends and I will show up in any city in the world. We have 60 million Burmese in the world - they're going to show up no matter which city it is," he said.

"The Burmese Python" lost both of his titles in successive fights to reigning middleweight king Reinier de Ridder in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

But he now feels back in the groove for chasing the gold, and he plans to leave no stone unturned on his path back to the top of the mountain.

"I guess winning my World Title back, it's one of those things, it's like, when you're defending, it's a different mindset. When you're conquering, it's a different mindset. I feel like I'm in that conquering mindset right now. I want to conquer my world title back," he said.

"I think that's going to be a big achievement because the person on top usually falls, and it's usually hard for them to climb back up. I want to be able to climb back up, whatever it takes."

Source: Media Release