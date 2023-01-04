Aung La N Sang Wants To Be Part Of ONE Championship US Debut, Lumpinee Shows

Singapore, January 4: Myanmar mixed martial arts superstar Aung La N Sang is excited about what ONE Championship has in store for 2023 and wants to be part of the debut event in the US.

"The Burmese Python" is fresh from a TKO victory over Japanese MMA icon Yushin Okami at ONE 163 in November, and he already has his eye on this year's schedule.

ONE recently announced its long-awaited debut US event, ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III, slated for 6 May in Colorado and headlined by the ONE Flyweight World Title trilogy match between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes - and Aung La N Sang is looking to get in on the action.

After all, he trains full-time with Sanford MMA in Florida, so he would relish the opportunity to compete in his adopted homeland for the first time since 2013.

"Put me in, coach. I want in on that show," the 37-year-old said.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be a landmark event for the Singapore-based promotion, and fans will expect its top talent to be on show.

To that end, "The Burmese Python" believes that ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is a name that would attract the interest of the US fanbase.

"They have to showcase Rodtang and the Muay Thai guys because Muay Thai in 4-ounce gloves is amazing. There are a lot of Muay Thai fans here in the East Coast and the West Coast who love Muay Thai. [They're] fanatics. They're going to fill up the arena," he said.

The ONE roster is also rich with kickboxing talent, not least of which are Regian Eersel and Roman Kryklia.

Aung La N Sang says that lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king Eersel and light heavyweight kickboxing champion Kryklia would be worthy additions to the American showcase.

"There are a lot of kickboxing fans too. [Regian] Eersel should be in there. The new Grand Prix Champion and the light heavyweight champion should be in there as well - Roman [Kryklia]. Those would be amazing for the U.S. cards. They'll get a lot of eyes off that card, for sure," he said.

Along with its US debut, ONE will be showcasing the very best athletes in Muay Thai at weekly events in 2023 - staged at the world-famous Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

"The Burmese Python" likened the new venture to ONE 90, when the promotion made the pilgrimage back to the legendary Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan in 2019.

The former two-weight king defended his ONE Middleweight World Title that night and would love to add Lumpinee to his already extensive resume of venues.

"I would love to be on one of those cards. It would be amazing. As a fighter, for us to go to Japan and compete in the sumo arena, that was historical and amazing. To do that in Lumpinee Stadium would be amazing as well," he said.

"It's one of those things that you can only dream of. Not many fighters can say they fought in Lumpinee Stadium. Not many fighters can say they fought in the sumo Arena in Tokyo. It would be great for me."

Source: Media Release