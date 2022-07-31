Birmingham 2022: Anahat Singh, Indias youngest athlete at Commonwealth Games loses battle, but wins hearts

Success is sweet, but its secret is sweat goes the adage and India's teenage squash player Anahat Singh epitomises just that.

At 14, Anahat was India's youngest athlete at the ongoing Commonwealth Games(CWG) in Birmingham.

"I was shocked that I got selected because I didn't think I would be able to make it, but I'm extremely excited now," Anahat had said when she made the Birmingham 2022 cut.

Anahat made a winning start at Birmingham 2022 , getting past Jada Ross of St Vincent and the Grenadines, completing an 11-5, 11-2 11-0 win in the round-of-64.

"It's really exciting and so much fun," Anahat said after her winning start.

"It's my first senior tournament, so I didn't really know what to expect, but I got more confident as the match went on. I had nothing to lose.

"A lot of my family are here and they were all cheering really loudly," she added.

Though Anahat's campaign in Commonwealth Games ended with a 7-11, 7-11, 11-4, 6-11 loss to Emily Whitlock in the roud-of-32, the very fact that she took a game off her reputed Wales opponent puts things into proper perspective.

Anahat gave a tough contest to the World Squash Federation (WSF) No. 19 and despite the loss, won many hearts.

Advertisement Advertisement