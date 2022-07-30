Birmingham 2022: Ghana boxer fails dug test, suspended from Commonwealth Games

Bengaluru, July 30: The first case of doping in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 at Birmingham was reported on Friday (july 29) with Ghanian boxer Shakul Samed being suspended by the organisers after he tested positive for a banned masking agent on day one of the competition.

The CWG 2022 Anti-Doping and Medical Commission confirmed the decision taken against Samed.

"His A sample was found to contain a prohibited substance (diuretic and masking agent - Furosemide). He has therefore been suspended with immediate effect. He and the Ghana Commonwealth Games Association have been informed," CWG said in a statement.

"He will now have the opportunity to provide further information, including requesting analysis of his B sample, before any charge is issued."

Samed, who had participated at the Tokyo Olympics last year, was scheduled to take on Mauritius' Luc Jean Rosalba on Friday, but after he did not show up at weigh-in, his opponent won via a walkover.

The Commonwealth Games Federation said it has "a zero tolerance policy to doping in sport.

"We seek to maintain the integrity of the Commonwealth Games by running a comprehensive anti-doping programme that focuses equally on education, prevention and testing."

For the records, Samed is the first athlete to fail a drug test at the Birmingham Games, which began on July 28 and will go on till August 10.

As per agency reports, Samed could not be reached for comment and the Ghana Boxing Federation also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Boxing has featured in every edition of the CWG ever since the inaugural event in 1930. The women's boxing made its CWG debut in 2014 in Glasgow.

More to follow...