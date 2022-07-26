Birmingham 2022: Huge blow for India as injured Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Commonwealth Games

Bengaluru, July 25: India received a big blow just two days ahead of Commonwealth Games with ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra being ruled out of the quadrennial extravaganza due to injury.

At the recently concluded World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022, the 24-year-old had claimed silver with a throw of 88.13M.

In Neeraj's absence, at Birmingham 2022, two young prospects -- DP Manu and Rohit Yadav -- will now lead the Indian challenge in javelin throw.

Neeraj is the defending Commonwealth Games champion in javelin throw after having clinched the yellow metal at Gold Coast in Australia four years back.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held from July 28 to August 8.

It is worth recalling that at Oregon 2022 javelin throw finals on July 23, Neeraj had felt a slight niggle in warm-up during the event.

"I didn't feel good during my first three throws. My warm-up was not good; I felt something in my groin during my throw," Neeraj had said after the finals.

The defending Olympic champion was lying at fourth position after three rounds of throws, having opened with a foul before registering 82.39M and 86.37M in his next two attempts.

The Army-man then got his rhythm back with a big fourth round throw of 88.13M, his fourth career-best effort, to jump to second place, which he held on to till the end.

Neeraj had admitted that he felt some tightness on his thigh after the fourth throw which resulted him in not doing well in the last two throws which were fouls.

"I thought even the fourth throw could have gone farther. After that, I felt something on my thigh and could not do my best in next two. I had strapping on thigh. My body was still warm after the event."

Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada won the gold with a massive throw of 90.54M. He was a class of his own in the final as he had three massive 90m-plus throws -- in the first two rounds and the last attempt.

Olympic silver winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic took the bronze with 88.09M.

For the records, Neeraj is only the second Indian to have won an individual medai at World Athletics Championships after ace long jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze at the 2003 edition held in Paris .

He is also only the second Indian to have won an individual gold in the Olympics, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, who clinched the yellow metal in 2008 Beijing Games.

Asked if he had felt the pressure of being an Olympic champion heading into the World Championships finals, Neeraj had said, "I never felt that kind of pressure. My focus was always to give my best, improve upon my best.

"Of course, I was in a challenging position after third round, but I was confident that I will have a good throw somehow. I kept trying and it came.

"An athlete cannot win a gold every time but we have to keep trying and give our best. I have learnt a lot from the challenging situation today and I will work for improvement. I will try to change the colour of medal (to gold) in the next World Championships in 2023 (in Budapest).

A total of 72 nations are participating in Birmingham 2022, where a 215-member squad from India is in the fray.