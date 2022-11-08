Brandon Vera to return to action against Amir Aliakbari at ONE 164 alongside three Team Lakay stars

Singapore, November 8: The ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks card is taking shape, and there will be plenty of Filipino talent on show at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, on December 3.

Former ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera will make his return to the Circle at the event, along with three other Filipino warriors that have been added in the latest round of fight announcements.

Vera is set to take on Iranian powerhouse Amir Aliakbari in a co-main battle that will surely warm up the crowd for the ONE Strawweight World Title headliner between Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks.

"The Truth" will be back in the ONE Circle for the first time since relinquishing his title to India's Arjan Bhullar in 2021, and a win over the resurgent Aliakbari would place him right back in the hunt.

Aliakbari was last in action at ONE Fight Night 1 in August, where he snapped a two-fight losing run in style by knocking out former ONE Heavyweight World Title challenger Mauro Cerilli in the second round of their battle. Now back on the winning track, a big scalp like Vera's would catapult the 34-year-old right into World Title contention.

Also joining the spectacle are Team Lakay stars Geje Eustaquio, Jeremy Pacatiw, and Jenelyn Olsim.

Former ONE Flyweight World Champion Eustaquio will be making a return, too. The Filipino veteran steps back into the ONE Circle for the first time since his 2020 win over Song Min Jong. This time he'll be opposite China's Hu Yong.

Eustaquio won three of his last four fights before his two-year layoff, and he'll be looking to take that momentum into his return and press his case for a return to the ONE flyweight rankings.

Hu, on the other hand, was on a tear of his own before a loss to Yuya Wakamatsu last December. "Wolf Warrior" reeled off four wins in ONE Hero Series and defeated dangerous Thai Yodkaikaew Fairtex in his ONE debut at ONE: FISTS OF FURY.

A win over a former champion in Eustaquio would have the 26-year-old star knocking on the door of the top five.

Jeremy Pacatiw also returns at ONE 164, looking to rebound from a loss to #1-ranked bantamweight contender Fabricio Andrade in February. "The Juggernaut" takes on Aung La N Sang's protege Tial Thang.

The final Team Lakay representative announced is striking star Jenelyn Olsim, who steps back into action against Chinese knockout artist Meng Bo.

ONE 164: Pacio Vs. Brooks Main Card

• ONE Strawweight World Championship Bout: Joshua Pacio (c) vs. Jarred Brooks

• Heavyweight Bout: Brandon Vera vs. Amir Aliakbari

• Flyweight Bout: Geje Eustaquio vs. Hu Yong

• Bantamweight Bout: Jeremy Pacatiw vs. Tial Thang

• Strawweight Bout: Jenelyn Olsim vs. Meng Bo

Source: Media Release