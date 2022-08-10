Commonwealth Fencing Championship: Bhavani Devi beats second-seeded Veronika Vasileva to defend her title

New Delhi, Aug 10: Indian Fencer CA Bhavani Devi won a Gold Medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022 in London late last night. The 42nd-ranked Indian fencer in the world defeated second-seeded Australian Fencer Veronika Vasileva 15-10 to defend her Commonwealth Fencing title in the Senior Women's Sabre Individual category finals.

After becoming the first-ever Indian Fencer to have qualified for the Olympics at Tokyo, the Chennai-born fencer who represents Tamil Nadu has had a steady rise in her performance in 2022.

The year began with the Fencing World Cup in Istanbul where she finished 23rd after missing out on a spot in the last 32. Thereafter in July, Bhavani Devi's World Championship campaign in Cairo ended in the second round. The Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022 is her 10th international tournament of this year and she has been able to perform commendably in these high-profile tournaments.

Speaking post her win C A Bhavani Devi said, "It is a huge feeling to defend my title. It was a tough final and I am glad I could add another Gold medal for India this year. It has been a great journey for me this year and I would like to continue this momentum for the upcoming tournaments. The support back home has been great for me throughout."