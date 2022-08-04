WATCH! Chess legend Viswanathan Anand plays football

Chennai, August 4: While Chennai is already experiencing the chess fever, Chennaiyin FC (CFC) supported the International Chess Federation (FIDE)-organised friendly football matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday (August 4), which was facilitated by the Tamil Nadu Government including the state’s sports minister Thiru Siva V Meyyanathan with chess legend Viswanathan Anand being the star attraction.

Anand, along with officials of All India Chess Federation and teams from FIDE, Africa, America, Europe and Asia took part in the friendly tournament.

The teams were divided into two groups of three each and as per a media release, it was won by the African continent.

Five-time world chess champion Anand was not only in his football gears, but also showcased his moves on the football ground.

Anand quipped post the friendly match, "There are a lot of chess players who play football. The European and African teams are fanatical about football. I am very interested in football and follow the game but I don't play much but I thoroughly enjoyed the game.

"It was a very nice chance for everyone to bond and I know it works in other way as well. There are a lot of footballers who like to play chess for relaxation so it's nice to have it both ways."

CFC are set to compete in the upcoming Durand Cup, the traditional curtain raiser of Indian football season, which begins on August 16.

That will set the tone and tenor for season 9 of Indian Super League (ISL) and Anand, who is the mentor of the Indian contingent at the Olympiad, wished the team ahead of the season.

"I want to wish the CFC team and their fans good luck and all the best for the new season," Anand said.

Two-time ISL champions CFC had failed to make it to the play-offs of last season.

The Marina Machans have been very active in the transfer window this time with many new signings -- both foreign players and local talent -- and will be eyeing a better show this time.