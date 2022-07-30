Chess Olympiad 2022 Day 2 Results, Highlights: Carlsen cynosure of all eyes in Round 2

Mahabalipuram, July 30: World Champion Magnus Carlsen was the centre of attraction on Saturday (July 30) during round two of the Chess Olympiad 2022 here at Four Points by Sheraton.

Carlsen - who manned the top board for the Norwegian team - is playing in India for the first time since he was crowned Champion in 2013 by defeating Viswanathan Anand in Chennai. The World Champion faced the French Defense against Georg Meier of Uruguay. The crowd turned out in good numbers to watch the champion from Norway play in front of their eyes while kids lined up to get the number-one ranked grand masters' glimpse.

In the Women's Section, Argentina's Marisa Zuriel opted for the volatile Benko Gambit against India's Koneru Humpy who skipped the popular continuation without accepting the gambit. The Queen side was blocked and Humpy looked set to go on the offensive on the King side. She had to split points with the lower-ranked Argentinian on day two. A blocked position with little headway had Humpy settling for a draw after 44 moves with each having a queen, a rook, and opposite colour bishops with identical numbers of pawns.

Favourites fumble

However, favourites fumbled in the second round of the women's section as the former world champion Mariya Muzychuk of Ukraine suffered defeat against Turkey's Ekaterina Atalik. Besides these individual upsets, the Top-20 seeds remained unscathed. All three Indian women's teams won their matches and extended their winning run at the prestigious event.

Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Romania were the teams in the Top-20 ranking which whitewashed their opponents with a 4-0 score. This event is an 11-round Swiss league one where four players are fielded for each round.

R Vaishali, Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni's victories helped India A team to score a 3.5-0.5 victory against Argentina.

Sachdev, who was stretched for more than 100 moves on Friday, scored a quick victory against Anapaola in a Grunfeld game which lasted 36 moves after her queen, rook and knight set up a checkmating net.

India B team defeated Latvia 3.5-0.5 with Vantika Agrawal, Soumya Swaminathan and Mary Ann Gomes emerging victorious and Padmini Rout conceding a draw to Nellija Maklakova.

India C team, on the other hand, beat Singapore with a 3-1 score with Eesha Karavade and PV Nandhidhaa scoring victories while Pratyusha Bodda and Vasnawala Vishwa being held to draws.

Nandhidhaa was involved in a Pirc Defence game against Emmanuelle Mei-En and crafted a neat victory with strongly placed pieces and an extra bishop. The game lasted 34 moves.

The ongoing Olympiad, taking place in India for the first time ever, will be played till August 10.

(With updates from AICF release)