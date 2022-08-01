Chess Olympiad 2022 Day 4 Highlights: India C Team suffers loss against Spain; Uzbekistan upsets USA

Mamallapuram, Aug 1: It was a day of mixed emotions for Team India in the ongoing 44th Chess Olympiad here on Monday (August 1) as Team A and B won their games but Team C lost to higher-ranked Spain in round four.

Adhibhan Bhaskaran of Team B, the darling team of chess enthusiasts at the venue, was rested today and while interacting with media quipped, "We are here with an intention to win a medal and would not spare any effort to do so." The India B team had so far trounced all their three opponents in the previous round with 4-0 score.

Today, however, India B Team won their fourth Match on the trot by defeating Italy but had to stay content with a 3-1 score. The higher ranked and second seed India A Team was held to a 2-2 draw by 5th seed France with all the four board splitting points while the 16th seed India C were defeated by fourth seed Spain seeded fourth with a 1.5-2.5 score.

In a major upset former World Championship Challenger Fabiano Caruana of the USA was upset by Nodirbek Abdusattaarov of Uzbekistan. Nodirbek a 17-year-old prodigy has been one of the rising faces of future chess. Uzbekistan held the top-seeded, star-studded USA team to a 2-2 draw. Fifth seed Poland was held by Romania to a draw.

