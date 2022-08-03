Chess Olympiad 2022: Gukesh D is now India No. 3 with 2714 ELO points; joins Anand and Harikrishnas club

Mahabalipuram, Aug 3: Young India grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh, popularly known as Gukesh D, has joined an elite list of players with his match-winning performance against legendary Alexei Shirov of Spain in round five in the ongoing Chess Olympiad here.

On Tuesday (August 2), Gukesh - who is part of a young and strong India B team - defeated the former World Championships Challenger in 44 moves with black pieces. Living up to the expectations, the India B team defeated Spain 2.5-1.5 to secure its fifth straight win in the competition and perched at the top of the team standings at the halfway mark.

With his win over Spaniard, Gukesh - who is the third youngest player to qualify as a grandmaster - achieved his fifth win on the trot in the competition and even overtook compatriot Vidit Gujrathi in live ratings to be the third highest-rated player in India after Viswanathan Anand and Pentala Harikrishna. Gukesh (16) now has 2714 ELO points to be the third highest-rated player in India after Anand (2756) and Harikrishna (2724) on live ratings. He is now ranked 27th in the world.

Speaking about his match with a legendary player, Gukesh said, "I got a fine position after an error from him and slowly outplayed him. It's a pleasure to play a player of Shirov's calibre and to beat him is special."

The game was an old Sicilian where Shirov tried an unconventional ninth move. Gukesh was quick on the uptake and started pressing for victory after blunting out Shirov's pieces. His King personally escorted one of his pawns to the queening square with the help of his two rooks, prompting Shirov's resignation on the 44th turn in a position that was beyond repair.

