Chess Olympiad 2022: Gukesh stuns former World Championship challenger; India B clinches fifth straight win

Mamallapuram, Aug 2: Young Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh defeated former World Championships Challenger Alexei Shirov of Spain to cause a major upset in round five at the 44th Chess Olympiad on Tuesday (August 2) as India B team shocked Spain by 2.5-1.5 score.

Exhibiting brilliant gameplay, Gukesh not only extended his unbeaten run at the prestigious event but also helped India B register an impressive victory against the fourth-seeded Spanish side. This was the team's fifth successive win in the open section of the ongoing tournament.

It was Gukesh's fifth victory on the trot in this event. Incidentally, with this win, he overtakes Vidit Gujrathi in live ratings to be the third highest-rated player in India after Viswanathan Anand and Pentala Harikrishna.

"I got a fine position after an error from him and slowly outplayed him. It's a pleasure to play a player of Shirov's calibre and to beat him is special," Gukesh said after the match.

The game incidentally was an old Sicilian where Shirov tried an unconventional ninth move. Gukesh was quick on the uptake and started pressing for victory after blunting out Shirov's pieces. His King personally escorted one of his pawns to the queening square with the help of his two rooks, prompting Shirov's resignation on the 44th turn in a position which was beyond repair.

"My strategy was to provoke him and being an aggressive player, he could not resist aggressive moves, ones which I anticipated. There were a lot of checkmating patterns later on in the game," Gukesh added.

