Chess Olympiad 2022: Humpy, Sachdev and Kulkarni give India sole lead in womens section

Mamallapuram, Aug 8: India A pulled off a stunning 3.5-0.5 victory over Kazakhstan, thanks to superb wins from Koneru Humpy, Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni, and emerged the sole leader in the women's section after round ten of 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram on Monday (August 8).

Top-seed India A were provided a winning start in the penultimate round by Humpy when she outperformed Zhansaya Abdumalik.

R Vaishali, on the other hand, had to share point against Bibisara Assaubayeva before Sachdev and Kulkarni tilted the result of the match in India's favour after securing win over Xeniya Balabayeva and Guliskhan Nakhbayeva in their respective games.

With just one more round remaining, India A have grabbed the leading spot with 17 points while Poland, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Ukraine are jointly holding second position with 16 points each.

India B and India C also notched up identical 3-1 wins in their respective Round 10 matches.

While India B defeated Netherlands with Padmini Rout, Mary Ann Gomes and Divya Deshmukh scoring victories, India C thrashed Sweden. PV Nandhidhaa and Pratyusha Bodda scored victories for India C whereas Eesha Karavade and M Varshini Sahiti settled for draws.

