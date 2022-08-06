Chess Olympiad 2022: India A Womens team held to a draw by Ukraine; B team beats Croatia; Poland defeats C

Mamallapuram, Aug 6: The India Women A Team's victory march in the ongoing 44th Chess Olympiad was halted with a 2-2 draw against second seed Ukraine, boasting of two former Women World Champions In Mariya Muzychuk and Anna Ushenina.

All the four encounters ended in deadlock and India A still continues to be in charge of the sole lead with 15 points while Georgia has inched closes with 14 points. Ukraine, Poland, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia are bunched together in the third spot with 13 points each.

India C Team, seeded 16th, were no match for fourth-seeded Poland and went down 1-3. India B team seeded 11th, defeated Croatia 3.5-0.5, with Vantika Agrawal, Padmini Rout, and Divya Deshmukh scoring victories and Mary Ann Gomes conceding a draw.

The encounter between former Women's World Chess Champion Mariya Muzychuk and Koneru Humpy was a much-awaited one where the former opted for the Nimzo Indian defence. The players kept the position balanced with hardly any interesting moments.

The periodic exchange of pieces ensured that the resultant rook and four pawn each ending was heading nowhere for either and peace was signed on the 40th turn.

Interestingly if D Gukesh scored a fantastic 8/8 in the Open section, then WIM Oliwia Kiolbasa of Poland also scored a fantastic 8/8 in the Women's section.