Chess Olympiad 2022: India A Womens team scores another thumping victory; India C team beats Switzerland 3-1

Mahabalipuram, Aug 5: India Women's A team secured its seventh successive victory against sixth seed Azerbaijan with a 2.5-1.5 score on Friday (August 5) to maintain their sole lead in the women's section of the ongoing 44th Chess Olympiad.

With 14 points in their kitty, Indian women are now clear two points ahead of second-placed Ukraine and Armenia. Indian eves suffered a few hiccups after Koneru Humpy ended on the losing side in the first finished game.

Tania and Vaishali once again rose to the occasion magnificently by scoring hard-fought victories, while Harika also battled hard to split the point. Vaishali played splendidly in a drawn position, pressurizing her opponent with precise positive play, and finally scored a delightful victory.

While interacting with the media persons, Vaishali confessed, "Till the 40th turn, my game was dead equal, and I considered settling for a draw. After Humpy's loss, I had to keep pressing and, interestingly, this was one position which we had worked in the camp with Boris Gelfand, and I followed his suggestions to the 'T'. A hallmark of the Women's A Team has been the ability of every player to score a win when the team needed it most.