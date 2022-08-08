Chess Olympiad 2022: India B draws against Uzbekistan as Nodirbek halts Gukeshs unbeaten streak

Mamallapuram, Aug 8: Armenia and Uzbekistan emerged as joint leaders with 17 points each in the open section at the end of round ten in the ongoing 44th Chess Olympiad here on Monday (August 8). While India A, India B, and USA are bunched together in second place with 16 points each.

With just two rounds remaining, the pressure was telling on all teams and players as fortune fluctuated on quite a few boards today. D Gukesh who had been going great guns with a fantastic 8.5/9 had a bad day as he bungled in a very advantageous position, and missed many equalising opportunities to end on the losing side against Nodirbek Abdusattorov in a high-intensity game. The India B Team, thus, had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan.

India A beat Iran

India A, seeded second, put up a heart-warming performance to score a 2.5-1.5 victory over Iran. Vidit Gujrathi and S L Narayanan scored the victories for India while Harikrishna ended up on the losing side. Arjun Erigaisi drew his encounter.

Praggnanandhaa impresses for India B

For India B, Praggnanandhaa impressed with his play and snatched the only victory for his team, while Adhiban and Nihal Sarin drew their games.

Slovakia holds India C to a draw

India C Team were held to a draw by lower rated Slovakia 2-2 with Abhimanyu Puranik scoring a victory, Sethuraman losing his game and Ganguly and Karthikeyan held to draws.

