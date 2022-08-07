Chess Olympiad 2022 Day 9: Major setback for India women in round 9 as Poland beats A team

Mahabalipuram, Aug 7: In a major setback for India, overnight sole leaders in the Women's section India A were upset by fourth seed Poland 1.5-2.5. R Vaishali lost the only game to WIM Oliwia Kiolbasa who incidentally scored a scorching 9/9 while the three other boards ended in hard-fought draws. India B trounced Switzerland 4-0, with Vantika Agrawal making her IM norm. India C also defeated Estonia 3-1.

The tournament is tantalisingly poised, the race for all the three medals still wide open, with the teams bunched closely together. The last two rounds are crucial, and the top-seeded India A women's Team need to get their act going.

In one of the crucial games, second seed Ukraine was held to a 2-2 draw by Georgia, and hence India A women continue to lead but are joined at the top by Georgia, Poland and Kazakhstan, all having scored 15 points each. Kazakhstan routed Bulgaria 3-1.

Koneru Humpy playing the black side of a QGD showed good preparation and equalised early in the opening against Alina Kashlinskaya. Pieces were exchanged at regular intervals and players decided to split points in a dry rook ending just before the first time control.