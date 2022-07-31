Chess Olympiad 2022: Meet Randa Sedar of Palestine - the youngest participant in the competition

Mahabalipuram, July 31: Reigning world champion and the members of the Indian chess contingent remain hot favourites of the fans and media in the ongoing Chess Olympiad 2022 but they now have someone in competition in the tournament in an eight-year-old. Palestine's Randa Sedar became a darling of the media and fans alike at the venue as she is the youngest player in the competition, which sees participants from 185 countries.

Randa along with Taqwa Hamouri (1214 ratings), Sara Alhmouri (0 ratings) and Eman Sawan (1847 rating) are making their Chess Olympiad debut for Palestine and are excited to visit India for the biggest competition.

Randa Sedar who is ranked number two in the world in the Under-6 category secured her place on the national side after finishing second in the Palestine women's championships earlier this year. She has been the youngest participant in most of the tournaments that she's played.

She might be 8 and sitting on her knees to play the game but her opponents are having a tough time beating her. She won her first game in the tournament in 39 moves against her opponent Fahima Ali of Comoros.

Judit Polgar - the legendary Hungarian grandmaster and of the strongest female chess players of all time - also expressed her excitement over Randa's participation.

MyKhel caught up with this young Palestinian women's team and they spoke about Randa, the growth of chess in their country and the challenges they face in the country, which has been at constant war with Israel.

MyKhel: How long has she been playing Chess?

Team: She's been playing chess from the age of five and learnt it from her father. His elder brother also plays chess and is a FIDE Master.