Chess Olympiad 2022: No surprises in womens event as fancied teams sail through first round

Mahabalipuram, July 30: Led by Koneru Humpy on the top board, the top-seeded Indian women's team asserted their supremacy on the lower-ranked Tajikistan in the first round of the 44th Chess Olympiad that finally got underway on the chess board after a glittering opening ceremony on Thursday (July 29). The Chess is witnessing participation from 185 countries in all the open and women's sections.

In what turned out to be a short hassle due to huge media present to cover the event, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, Anurag Thakur - The Union Cabinet Minister for the Information and Broadcasting as well as Sports in India, S Meyyanathan, Sports Minister Tamil Nadu, Dr Sanjay Kapoor, President AICF made the symbolic first moves on a few boards.

Meanwhile, there were no upsets on the opening day as almost all the seasoned teams scored identical 4-0 victories. Notable among them were second seed Ukraine, Georgia, Poland, France, Azerbaijan, and the USA. Teams like Germany, Armenia, and Kazakhstan also maintained a clean slate winning all the games on all four boards.

The Indian women's team also made merry in the first round with all three teams blanking out their opponents to win their matches with a 4-0 margin. In 17 of the top 18 matches seeded players won by an overwhelming 4-0 scores.

The Indian Women C Team seeded 16thth was the first to finish their Match, winning with an expected and anticipated 4-0 victory over Hong Kong seeded 95th. The India Team B seeded 11th scored over Wales ranked 90th. Top seed Team A was the last to finish against Tajikistan ranked 80th.

chess olympiad 2022

The encounter between Rukhshona Saidova and Tania Sachdev on the third board in a Ruy-Lopez game appeared to favour Tania throughout. However, Rukhshona tried to defend dourly in a double bishop versus a knight and bishop ending. Tania's bishop battery settled the issue in her favour.

Results (Women's section)

Indian Women's Team A vs Tajikistan (India won 4-0)

Antoneva N lost to Koneru Humpy

Vaishali beat Abrorova

Saidova lost to Tania Sachdev

Bhakti Kulkarni beat Hotami

Indian Women's Team B vs Wales (India won 4-0)

Smith lost to Vantika Agrawal

Soumya beat Chong

Ray Hiya lost to Mary Ann Gomes

Divya Deshmukh beat Khushi Bagga

Indian Women's Team C vs Hong Kong (India won 4-0)

Karavade beat Kannappan

Deng lost to Nandhidhaa

Sahithi beat Joy Ching

Ka Yan lost to Pratyusha