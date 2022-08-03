Chess Olympiad 2022: R Vaishali, Koneru Humpy help Indian eves crush Georgia, jump into sole lead

Mahabalipuram, Aug 3: Led by International Master R Vaishali on the third board, top-seeded Indian eves won their sixth straight match, defeating former champions Georgia in the sixth round of the 44th chess Olympiad here at the Four Points by Sheraton.

The early indications gave an even fight between the two teams but Vaishali proved to be the key factor as she cruised to a fine victory at the expense of experienced International Master Lela Javakhishvili of Georgia.

The Berlin defence has a solid reputation, but on this day, Vaishali was well-prepared to punish it. The symmetrical set-up by the Indian gave her a tiny but lasting advantage in the middle game, and the Georgian felt the heat as her pieces gasped for breath. Finding some solace in an exchange that cost her two pieces for a rook, Javakhishvili fought on, but Vaishali was relentless and romped home in 36 moves.

Grandmaster D Harika played out an easy draw with Nino Batsiashvili on the second board. The mother-to-be Indian kept things under check right from the word go with black pieces, and routine exchange of pieces led to a drawn rook and pawns endgame where neither player had any hesitation in signing the peace treaty.

On the top board, Indian ace Koneru Humpy had things under control and the consistent threat of pawn promotion from the advanced passer on the queenside forced nana to resign on the move 42. The win will bolster Indian chances as well as confidence in the rounds to come.

