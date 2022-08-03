Chess Olympiad 2022 Round 6 Highlights: Humpy, Gukesh register thumping wins; India B team suffers first loss

Mamallapuram, Aug 2: Grandmasters Koneru Humpy and D Gukesh stole the show on Wednesday (August 3) after scoring thumping victories in Round 6 of the 44th Chess Olympiad here as Team India had a rather commanding day.

Humpy - who had played a few draws previously - registered an emphatic victory over Nana Dzagnidze, one of the top players in the Women's circuit in the Women's section. The entire India A Women's Team rose to the occasion with R Vaishali defeating higher-rated Lela Javakhisvili while Tania and Harika held fort to defeat third seed Georgia 3-1.

Gukesh - who achieved his career-best ratings after round five - was once again on fire as he carved his blistering sixth victory on the trot. However, Nihal Sarin drew on the second board while Adhiban and Raunak Sadhwani ended on the losing side. Thus, India B, the most sought-after Team at the Olympiad, lost to Armenia with a 1.5-2.5 score. It was the first defeat for the India B team in the tournament.

Meanwhile, India C Team thrashed Lithuania 3.5-1.5 while India A Team was leading 1.5-0.5 at the time of going to Press.

Humpy while pleased with the proceedings said, "I am not thinking of medals at this stage of the tournament as we still have to play many more tough teams like Ukraine and so on. Our team spirit is high and whenever in need of a victory, always any one player from the team would shine."

Advertisement Advertisement