Mamallapuram, Aug 7: Riding on Krishnan Sasikiran and Arjun Erigaisi's victories, India A got back their rhythm to trounce Brazil by 3-1 in the ninth-round match of the open section at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu on Sunday (August 9).

Coming into the match after a loss to Armenia on Saturday, India A started off the game on a winning note when Sasikiran raked in the first point against Andre Diamant in a Nimzo Indian game.

Things appeared to move sedately when a couple of consecutive wrong moves by the bishops on the 42nd and 43rd turn allowed Saikiran to gain advantage and convert it to victory on the 49th turn.

Erigaisi, on the other hand, went the English way against Sevag Krikor Mekhitarian. After the opponent castled late on the 25th turn, Erigaisi won an exchange and needed 63 moves to force victory.

The other two players, Pentala Harikrishna and Vidit Gujrathi were held to draws in their respective games.