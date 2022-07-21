Chess Olympiad 2022: Schedule, Dates, Venue, India Team, Live Streaming, Results and Standings

Chennai, July 21: The 44th Chess Olympiad will kick off on July 28 with a glittering opening ceremony in Chennai. This is the first time when India is hosting the Chess Olympiad and the tournament is set to witness a record number of countries taking part in the tournament with 187 countries set to participate.

The Chess Olympiad is a classical event where national chess federations compete in classical games for gold medals, trophies, and the title of strongest chess nation in the world.

Venue: The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre. The resort is located on the East Coast Road, Chennai.

Timings: The matches on all days will begin at 3 pm IST

The tournament will begin with 'Round 1' on July 29 and continue till 'Round 11' on August 9.

Opening Ceremony: The opening ceremony of the mega event will be held on July 28 and several big names from the political and sports fraternity will grace the event.

Schedule:

July 29: Round 1 @ 3pm (IST)

July 30: Round 2 @ 3pm (IST)

July 31: Round 3 @ 3pm (IST)

August 1: Round 4 @ 3pm (IST)

August 2: Round 5 @ 3pm (IST)

August 3: Round 6 @ 3pm (IST)

August 4: Rest Day

August 5: Round 7 @ 3pm (IST)

August 6: Round 8 @ 3pm (IST)

August 7: Round 9 @ 3pm (IST)

August 8: Round 10 @ 3pm (IST)

August 9: Round 11 @ 3pm (IST)

Results & Team Standings:

To be updated once the tournament starts

Prizes: The Olympiad features team and individual non-monetary prizes based on performance.

Team Prizes

1st place in the Open section: Hamilton-Russel Cup

1st place in the Women's section: Vera Menchik Cup

1st place in combined classification: Nona Gaprindashvili Trophy

Players from the top-three teams also receive team medals:

1st place: Gold medal

2nd place: Silver medal

3rd place: Bronze medal

Individual Prizes

Players assigned to the same board number compete for individual medals, awarded according to their performance rating:

1st place: Gold medal

2nd place: Silver medal

3rd place: Bronze medal

Live Streaming: The matches will be streamed live in India by Chessbase India. Doordarshan - the national broadcaster - will also telecast the Chess Olympiad live.