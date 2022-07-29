Chess Olympiad 2022 Summary: Raunak Sadhwani draws first blood for Team India B; hosts dominate day 1

Mahabalipuram, July 29: The first round of the 44th Chess Olympiad began on a dominant note for Team India B as grandmaster Raunak Sadhwani was the first player to secure a win on Friday (July 29) here at Mahabalipuram. The hosts had a perfect start on day one as India 1 Open team made a dominant start with a 4-0 win against Zimbabwe. The women's team also clean swept Hong Kong in a one-sided contest.

The first round was inaugurated by Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur who made the first move on Vidit Gujrathi's board. Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand and Arkady Dvorkovich, President of World Chess Governing body (FIDE) President, AICF President Dr Arjun Kapoor, Olympiad Director Bharat Singh Chauhan were also present on the occasion.

There was plenty of excitement and anticipation in the large crowd that thronged the Four Points by Sheraton, the venue of the Olympiad to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. 184 of the 188 Teams registered began their campaign in this 11 Round Swiss League tournament.

The three Indian teams in the fray decided to rest Pentala Harikrishna, R Praggnanandhaa, and Surya Shekhar Ganguly for the first round. Each Team comprises of five players with four players fielded for the round and one player rested. Generally, the first few rounds of a Swiss League event are expected to provide predictable results favouring the higher-rated Teams.

Starting the proceedings with a win for India, Sadhwani won with the White pieces against Abdulrahman M in a Sicilian Defence game lasting 41 moves. Enjoying space advantage, Raunak broke through on the King side after the exchange of minor pieces and dragged the King in a checkmating net with the queen and rooks combining efficiently.

