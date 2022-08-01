Chess Olympiad 2022: Tania Sachdev shines in Indian women team’s win

Mamallapuram (Chennai), August 1: Tania Sachdev battled long and hard to rake in a precious point as India A registered a sensational 2.5-1.5 win against Hungary in the fourth-round match of women section at the Chess Olympiad 2022 in Mamallapuram, Chennai on Monday (August 1).

After Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika and R Vaishali ended with a draw in their respective encounters, Sachdev rose brilliantly to the occasion. She thrashed Zsoka Gaal to earn a decisive point as well as the match for the team.

"It was a tough position and I was aware that our two boards had ended in a draw. We had a strong opponent and now it is the time we have to play stronger teams. So, I think we need to be ready for the competition. We are looking forward to the next game," Sachdev said after the match.

"The teams are well balanced and it is very important to take one round at a time. All the games today were well fought," said Abhijit Kunte, coach of India women's A team.

The 11th seeded Indian women B team also edged past Estonia with a similar 2.5-1.5 score. Vantika Agrawal, extending her winning run, clinched the winning point for the team while the other three games ended in draws.

