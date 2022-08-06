Chess Olympiad 2022: Unstoppable Gukesh hits 8/8 as India shock favourites USA in open section

Mamallapuram, Aug 6: Continuing his imperious form young Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh recorded a stunning eighth successive win as India B thrashed the star-studded USA in a massive upset at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram on Saturday (August 6).

A team, comprising four dangerous debutants-Gukesh, Raunak Sadhwani, Nihal Sarin, and R Praggnanandhaa, shocked the top-seeded and strong contender for the title, USA comfortably by a 3-1 score in the open section eighth-round encounter.

Extending his sensational unbeaten run at the prestigious tournament, the 16-year-old Gukesh upstaged the former World Championship Challenger Fabiano Caruana in a critical game on the top board.

This was one of the most impressive debuts in the history of the Olympiad. Only the former world champion Vladimir Kramnik set a record of 8.5/9 in 1992, clocking a 2958 rating performance. Till the seventh round, Gukesh had clocked a 3300-plus performance.

Sadhwani also played brilliantly to defeat much higher-rated Leinier Perez Dominguez while Sarin and Praggnanandhaa held other strong opponents, Levon Aronian and Wesley So respectively with almost effortless ease.